Jarrod Gourley Recalled by Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Gourley has been a force on the Rush blueline with four goals and five assists through 12 games. This will be the third recall of the season for Gourley who will join Will Riedell, Mark Duarte, and Connor Murphy in Calgary.

Rapid City now has five active defenseman remaining on the roster, with Kenton Helgesen on the injured reserve list.

The Rush remain on the road until the holiday break with two games left against league-leading Idaho and three games in Texas vs. Allen.

