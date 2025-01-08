January 8 Transactions Update

January 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







With two months until kickoff, our teams and league are working hard to prepare for the 2025 debut season. The teams are assembling strong teams of veteran players and rising newcomers to the fifty-yard game. After a flurry of activity earlier this week, we have a lighter day of signings. Here is the AF1 Transactions Update for January 8th.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena season.

Larry Beavers Arizona WR

