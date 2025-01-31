January 31 Transactions Update

January 31, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Another busy day for transactions as the teams of Arena Football One continue to build rosters to contend for the AF1 Championship this season. Here is the January 31 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Jyaire Stevens SW Kansas DE

Darquise Oleson Washington DE

Kyler Jarvis Salina DE

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list, their AF1 rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Jordan Pouncey Washington WR

The following players have been suspended by Arena Football One.

Nashawn Jackson Salina OL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from January 31, 2025

January 31 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.