January 24 Transactions Update

January 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We've got ourselves a Friday feeling and even more signings coming in for the 2025 Arena Football One season. With training camp weeks away and the start of the season about a month and a half away, we continue to have excitement building! Here is the January 24, 2025, AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Richy Anderson II Washington WR/DB

Jalen Morton SW Kansas QB

