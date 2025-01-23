January 23 Transactions Update

January 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Preparations for the 2025 Arena Football One season continue with more signings for our teams. Training Camps open in just a few weeks, and our teams continue to prepare their rosters for 2025. Here is the January 23, 2025 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Isiah Hardy Albany OL

Joe Golden SW Kansas DL

The following players are exempt from the active roster count due to signing with another league. Their AF1 rights remain with their respective team until they are released.

Darrius Clark Orlando OL

