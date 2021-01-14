January 15 & 16 Games against Wheeling Postponed

January 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs have announced that the games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16 have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

Following multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Wheeling Nailers active roster, in accordance with League COVID-19 Protocol, the ECHL has postponed the game to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and fans.

Fans who purchased a ticket to this weekend's games will be able to retain their tickets to the rescheduled games on April 2 and April 3. In lieu of the weekend's games being postponed, the promotional nights will be rescheduled to April 2 and April 3 as well.

Health and safety is the number one priority for the Fuel organization. Therefore, the postponement of the game is to ensure all fans remain safe and healthy in order to attend games in the future.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.