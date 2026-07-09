Janelle Salaün Drops CAREER-HIGH 26 PTS in Valkyries Win
Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Janelle Salaün poured in a career-high 26 PTS on 7-10 shooting, tying her career high with 5 made threes while adding 6 REB in the @valkyries' franchise-record sixth straight win.
26 PTS (7-10 FG) | 5 3PM | 6 REB
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026
- Game Preview: Fever at Mercury - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: Fever vs. Sparks - Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever Fall at LA Sparks - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (7.8.26) - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 83, Tempo 75
- Janelle Salaün Scores Career-High 26 Points Leading Valkyries to Franchise-Record Sixth Straight Win
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Toronto Tempo - 7/8/26
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 62, Mystics 49
- Valkyries Hold Mystics to Fewest Point Total by WNBA Team this Season in Win