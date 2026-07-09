Janelle Salaün Drops CAREER-HIGH 26 PTS in Valkyries Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







Janelle Salaün poured in a career-high 26 PTS on 7-10 shooting, tying her career high with 5 made threes while adding 6 REB in the @valkyries' franchise-record sixth straight win.

26 PTS (7-10 FG) | 5 3PM | 6 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.