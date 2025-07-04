Janarion Grant Works MAGIC at BMO Field: CFL

July 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Argos returner Janarion Grant blazes down the sidelines in Toronto.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.