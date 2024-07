Janarion Grant Turns on the Jets to Get the Argos Back in the Game: CFL

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts capitalize as Janarion Grant gets a massive punt return TD late in the 4th quarter.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2024

Alouettes Sign Two - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.