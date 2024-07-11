Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

Janarion Grant Goes 102-Yards to the Crib: CFL

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Grant's second return TD in as many weeks puts Toronto up 23-15.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central