Janarion Grant Goes 102-Yards to the Crib: CFL

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Grant's second return TD in as many weeks puts Toronto up 23-15.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.