Jamey Hicks Signs 2 Year Extension with the Bulls

June 27, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Bulls front office announced on Thursday that Jamey Hicks will sign a 2 year extension as the Birmingham's Head Coach/VP of Hockey Operations. Hicks, in his second year with the Bulls, will extend his contract through the 2021-22 season.

"I am really excited to continue to represent the Bulls logo." Says Hicks. "Since we started this journey a couple of years ago, it's been a privilege to be back in Birmingham. I would like to thank everyone involved.....the organization, the players and especially our great fans for all their continued support. We will not rest until we reach the ultimate goal together"

Joe Stroud, Bulls President commented on Hicks; "We are very happy to have the reigning SPHL Coach of the Year behind our bench for the next three seasons. Jamey has done a great job in growing this Hockey Team towards success and we look forward to much success in the future"

Birmingham finished the regular season 39-15-2 with an appearance in the SPHL President's Cup Finals. Hicks was named to the SPHL South All-star team as well as awarded SPHL Coach of the Year honors for the 2018-19 season.

