Sports stats



Pacific FC

James Merriman Sits Down with Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of 4th vs 5th Playoff Game

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


As Pacific FC get set for tomorrow's #CanPL Playoff game in Toronto, head coach James Merriman sat down with Charlie O'Connor-Clarke
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 22, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pacific FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central