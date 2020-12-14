NFL, MLB, CFL stats



James E. Van Zandt VAMC Partners with Altoona Curve for Mask Giveaway

December 14, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release


CURVE, Pa. - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and the Altoona Curve will give away 1,000 face masks at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday, December 18.

The drive-through event in the PNG Field parking lot will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. Visitors shall remain in their vehicles and the traffic pattern. Masks will be handed to them by a Curve or VA staff member. Each black face mask features white logos of the Curve and the VA.

Both the Curve and the VA will also collect non-perishable food items during the mask giveaway. Collected items will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul Assumption Chapel Food Pantry and are not required to receive a mask.

