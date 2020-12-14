James E. Van Zandt VAMC Partners with Altoona Curve for Mask Giveaway
December 14, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and the Altoona Curve will give away 1,000 face masks at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday, December 18.
The drive-through event in the PNG Field parking lot will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. Visitors shall remain in their vehicles and the traffic pattern. Masks will be handed to them by a Curve or VA staff member. Each black face mask features white logos of the Curve and the VA.
Both the Curve and the VA will also collect non-perishable food items during the mask giveaway. Collected items will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul Assumption Chapel Food Pantry and are not required to receive a mask.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from December 14, 2020
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Altoona Curve Stories
- James E. Van Zandt VAMC Partners with Altoona Curve for Mask Giveaway
- Altoona Curve Receive Invitation to MLB Player Development System
- Free Food Giveaway at PNG Field on October 13 and 20
- Altoona Curve Hosting Fall Beer Festival on October 17
- Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season