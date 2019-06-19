Jam-Packed Family Fun Scheduled this Weekend at Greater Nevada Field

June 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nevada - Got weekend plans? Now you do.

The Reno Aces welcome the Albuquerque Isotopes to Greater Nevada Field for a five-game set starting Thursday, June 20, through Monday, June 24, with each contest featuring fun for fans of all ages.

To kick off the festivities, the Aces will take the field as "Los Corazones de Reno" this Thursday, June 20, in celebration of Copa de la Diversión, otherwise known as the "Fun Cup": a season-long MiLB initiative to honor Latino communities. Roberto's Taco Shop is the presenting sponsor of Reno's Copa de la Diversión games this season, along with KOLO 8 News Now.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m. PT as Los Corazones de Reno will take on the "Mariachis de Nuevo México" with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. PT. Greater Nevada Field will transform into a fiesta with DJ R.Boogie of Wild 102.9 spinning hit music in the Jose Cuervo Tent prior to the game. Food specials, Juan 101.7 with music on the plaza, and a Mariachi Band will also in attendance to liven the night.

The following day, June 21, is Saint Mary's Fireworks Friday presented by Saint Mary's and KRNV News 4. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. PT with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Stay after the game to see the best fireworks show in town. Kids are welcome to run the bases immediately following the spectacle presented by My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News.

During the game the Aces will hold their third Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" celebration of the season. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines.

Friday is also Faith & Family Night. Bring members from your place of worship out to the ballgame and enjoy a pregame concert as well as a Q & A with a Reno Aces player about their faith on and off the field upstairs at Greater Nevada Field!

Saturday, June 22, is everyone's favorite mascot's 11th birthday. The Aces are celebrating the occasion by giving an "Archie Bradley Super Bobblehead" to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital.

Come celebrate "Archie's Super Birthday" at Greater Nevada Field with gates opening at 6:05 p.m. PT and first pitch on tap for 7:05 p.m. PT. The Aces will dawn special superhero themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game and invite fans to come dressed in their favorite superhero swag as well!

Archie has assembled his own team of super fans, mascots, and players for the celebration. Take pictures with Captain America and Captain Marvel throughout the game and take advantage of player autographs in the rotunda when gates open. Also, sign your own message and autograph on Archie's giant birthday card located in section 104 during the game.

Sunday, June 23, is Family Sunday presented by 106.9 MoreFM featuring $1 hot dogs, soda, and popcorn throughout the game. Kids are encouraged to run the bases after the contest.

Lastly, Monday, June 24, is Military Monday presented by 103.7 The River where it's buy one, get one free tickets for all active and veteran military members. Both Sunday and Monday's games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT with gates opening at 12:05 p.m. PT.

For tickets or more information, fans can visit the team's website at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.