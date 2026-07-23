Jalen Slawson Signs Two-Way Contract with Indiana Pacers

Published on July 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team has signed forward Jalen Slawson to a two-way contract, paving the way for his return to the franchise for the second consecutive season.

Slawson, the former 54th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, returns to the franchise following a standout season during the 2025-26 campaign with the Boom, where he averaged NBA G League career highs in nearly every statistical category. In 37 games, Slawson averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. In his first year with the Boom, he led the team in total points (713), assists (202) and blocks (87), while finishing second in rebounds (269) and steals (51). Slawson was tabbed to the All-NBA G League Defensive Team, etching his name into the history books by becoming the first player in franchise history to earn First Team All-Defensive honors and the second player ever to be selected to an All-NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

On Feb. 26, Slawson's stellar play paid off as he earned a two-way contract with the Pacers, earning his first NBA action since the 2023-24 season with the Sacramento Kings. In 13 games with the Pacers, Slawson averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 44.2 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from three-point range, in 23.9 minutes per game.







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