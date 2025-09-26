CFL Calgary Stampeders

Jalen Philpot: "I Learned the Playbook": Replay Room

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Jalen Philpot breaks down film and reflects on growing up with a dad who played in the CFL. How he built his game, found his edge, and now shares the league with twin brother Tyson. Watch the full Replay Room and subscribe for more.

