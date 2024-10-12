Jakub Milota, époustouflant, Sur La Ligne!
October 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Jakub Milota, époustouflant, sur la ligne!
Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024
- Eagles Complete Perfect Road Trip by Doubling Foreurs - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Look for Perfect Road Trip in Val-d'Or - Cape Breton Eagles
- Islanders Earn 4-2 Win Over Tigres - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Look for Perfect Road Trip in Val-D'Or - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories
- Eagles Complete Perfect Road Trip by Doubling Foreurs
- Eagles Look for Perfect Road Trip in Val-d'Or
- Eagles Look for Perfect Road Trip in Val-D'Or
- Eagles on Two-Game Winning Streak with Victory in Rouyn-Noranda
- Eagles on Two Game Winning Streak with Victory in Rouyn-Noranda