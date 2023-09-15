Jake Witkowski Returns to Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. - Forward Jake Witkowski and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

The Melrose, Massachusetts native played nine games for the Ice Flyers during the 2022-23 season before joining the NIHL's Leeds Knights for the remainder of the year. He tallied 18 goals and 31 assists during his time on the ice last season.

"I chose to come to Pensacola for the 2023-24 season because of the great team, culture, and fans this organization has," said Witkowski. "The organization is filled with great people and fans that make the experience of playing for the Ice Flyers so awesome."

The Ice Flyer's commemorative 15th season begins on Saturday, October 21 against Birmingham at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

