Jake Theut Called up to ECHL Greenville

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that goaltender Jake Theut has been called up to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Theut heads to the ECHL for the first time in his pro career. The rookie backstop has played in 11 games for Roanoke and is 3-5-1 with a 2.72 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. He split his college career between Northeastern University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville, where he was 2-10-0 with a 4.21 GAA and .984 save percentage during his senior year in 2018-19.

Roanoke will play three games in three nights beginning on Friday night in Knoxville. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM. The Dawgs will then return home for a pair of games against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the 100th home game in franchise history and the team will be wearing commemorative jerseys for the occasion. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

