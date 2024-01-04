Jake Schultz Returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced on Thursday the re-signing of veteran defenseman, Jake Schultz. The 28-year-old is scheduled to be back in the lineup for Saturday night's contest against the Motor City Rockers.

Schultz played in 41 regular season games and four playoff contests last season with the Black Bears, serving as team captain. He was able to record 12 goals and 21 assists during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging just under a point per game. Three of his goals came on the power play and Schultz was credited with four game-winning-goals.

The Rochester, New York, native will add more depth to the Black Bears blue-line as they approach the halfway point of the FPHL season. Schultz measures at 6'3", 210 lbs. making him one of the tallest players on the team. The defenseman began the season in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers, playing in 15 games with the club.

