Jake Raleigh Scores in 9-1 Loss

December 24, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Winston-Salem, NC -The (3-15-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves entered the Christmas break on a sour note Friday evening, losing 9-1 to the (12-6-1) Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Carolina's offense was stymied for the front half of the opening period before Jiri Pestuka (14:41) and Charlie Pelnik (15:21) lifted the Thunderbirds up 2-0 with goals just 40 seconds apart.

Pestuka tallied his second of the night after 4:30 of period two. The Thunderbirds enjoyed a 5-0 lead at the second intermission after additional strikes from Gus Ford (5:46) and Joseph Kennedy (19:23).

It took 42 seconds of the third period for Jake Raleigh to break the shutout of Carolina goaltender Mario Cavaliere and reduce the Sea Wolves deficit to 5-1. Assists went to Dakota Ulmer and Tim Payne. Ulmer increased his point streak to seven games as a result of the play.

The Thunderbirds took it the rest of the way with goals from Tucker Firth, John Buttitta and Ford who hit the net twice for a hat trick.

Carolina led in shots 49-22 en route to the 9-1 win. Blake Weyrick played the entirety of regulation in net for the Sea Wolves.

The Sea Wolves will return home next Friday, December 30 for a 7:05pm tilt with the Columbus River Dragons. That evening marks one year since Biloxi's sellout crowd at the final neutral site FPHL game. It is White Out the Den night! Also, glow sticks will be given out to the first 1,000 fans to enter the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and t-shirts to the first 500. Purchase your tickets at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2022

