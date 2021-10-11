Jake Meyers and Peter Solomon Named Skeeters Player and Pitcher of the Year

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that OF Jake Meyers was named the team's 2021 Player of the Year, and RHP Peter Solomon was named Pitcher of the Year. Both awards were voted on by the Skeeters' coaching staff.

Meyers and Solomon were also named to the Triple A West All-Star team, with Solomon named the Triple A West Pitcher of the Year.

Meyers hit .343 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 68 games with the Skeeters before being promoted to the Houston Astros on July 31, which was his first Major League call-up. At the time of his promotion, he was top-10 in Triple A West in batting average, home runs, RBI and OPS (1.006). He finished tied for the team lead in home runs and was third with in RBI and stolen bases. His batting average and OPS were tops of Skeeters players with at least 200 at-bats. Meyers hit three home runs on June 20 in El Paso, becoming the first player in Skeeters history to hit three home runs in a game. Baseball America named Meyers the Astros' 2021 Minor League Player of the Year, as well as the Top Defensive Outfielder in Triple A West. The Astros selected Meyers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from the University of Nebraska.

Solomon went 8-1 with a 4.70 ERA (51 ER/97.2 IP) in 21 games (18 starts) with the Skeeters this year. He was tied for third in Triple A West with the eight wins and was third with 112 strikeouts. Solomon held opponents to a .235 average while logging a 1.34 WHIP. He also made five stints with the Astros this season, including his Major League debut, and went 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA (2 ER/14.0 IP) at the MLB level. Solomon is rated as the Astros' No. 10 prospect, per MLB.com. The Astros selected Solomon in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Notre Dame.

