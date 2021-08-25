Jair Camargo Reinstated from IL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce catcher, Jair Camargo has been reinstated from the IL and is ready for play during the doubleheader on Beloit today. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players along with eight individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The Kernels are in Beloit through August 29th. Listen to our broadcast coverage with guest broadcaster, Josh Christensen available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

The Kernels return to Perfect Game Field for their final home series of 2021, against the Quad Cities River Bandits, August 31st. Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

