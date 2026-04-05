WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

Jaime Jacquez Jr. Sends a Message to His Little Sister

Published on April 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Family over everything

Jaime Jaquez Jr. shares a message for his little sister Gabriela Jaquez ahead of her National Championship game!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 5, 2026


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