Jaime Jacquez Jr. Sends a Message to His Little Sister

Published on April 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Family over everything

Jaime Jaquez Jr. shares a message for his little sister Gabriela Jaquez ahead of her National Championship game!







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