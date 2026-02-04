Jahmir Young Named G League's Kia Player of the Month for January

Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video







Jahmir Young is the G League's Kia Player of the Month for January! The Miami Heat's Two-Way signee averaged 29.5 PPG, 9.6 APG, and 2.0 SPG while shooting 50% FG to lead the Skyforce to a 6-5 record.







NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2026

