Jahmir Young Named G League's Kia Player of the Month for January
Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video
Jahmir Young is the G League's Kia Player of the Month for January! The Miami Heat's Two-Way signee averaged 29.5 PPG, 9.6 APG, and 2.0 SPG while shooting 50% FG to lead the Skyforce to a 6-5 record.
Check out the Sioux Falls Skyforce Statistics
