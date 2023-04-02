Jahmai Jones Does it again for Oklahoma City

April 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







For the second straight game, Jahmai Jones sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a walk-off win against the Tacoma Rainiers, hitting a solo home in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon and securing a 10-9 Dodgers victory at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With two outs and the score tied, 9-9, in the ninth inning, Jones sent a fly ball out to left field that knocked off the LED board and onto the Budweiser Deck for his first home run of the season. The Dodgers (2-1) overcame a five-run deficit and closed out the game scoring five straight runs. Trailing, 9-5, in the eighth inning, OKC loaded the bases before an out was made. Michael Reed hit a two-run double to center field and Michael Busch later connected on a two-run single to knot the score, 9-9. With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning for Tacoma, OKC pitcher Bryan Hudson (1-0) struck out Nick Solak to keep the game in a tie. Tacoma had built a 7-2 lead in the fourth inning as the Rainiers' first seven runs came via four home runs. After Drew Avans and Jake Reed hit solo home runs for OKC in the first and third innings, respectively, the Dodgers scored three runs in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Justin Yurchak and two-run double by Yonny Hernández to cut Tacoma's lead to two runs. The Rainiers scored runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 9-5 lead before the Dodgers' final rally.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won their first series of the 2023 season, 2-1, as they closed out the three-game series against Tacoma with back-to-back walk-off victories Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday night, Jahmai Jones connected on a game-winning RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to send the Dodgers to their first win of the season, 6-5...The last time the Dodgers had back-to-back walk-off wins came last season against Sugar Land. OKC defeated the Space Cowboys, 6-4, June 7, 2022 via a walk-off homer by Max Muncy, who was with OKC on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Then on June 8, OKC beat Sugar Land, 9-8, when Michael Busch hit a two-run double in the 10th inning.

-Jahmai Jones finished Sunday's game with a team-best three hits, going 3-for-5 a homer and two runs scored. He has five hits through his first two games with the Dodgers.

-Michael Reed went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, walk, team-leading three RBI and two runs scored. Reed homered in his first at-bat with OKC in the third inning and added a two-run double in the eighth inning.

-The Dodgers and Rainiers combined for 19 runs and 24 hits Sunday, and during the three-game Opening Weekend series, combined for 52 runs, 76 hits and 40 walks.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the Oklahoma City Dodgers open their first road series of the season at 9:05 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.