Sports stats



Indiana Mad Ants

Jahlil Okafor Records 30 PTS & 11 REB Double-Double on a Perfect 100% FG in Mad Ants Win

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video


Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central