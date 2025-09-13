Jaedyn Shaw Talks About Scoring in Her Gotham FC Debut

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Traded Wednesday. Trained Thursday. Scored Friday.

Just days after her record-breaking transfer from North Carolina, Jaedyn Shaw makes her debut for Gotham FC and scores a debut goal for her new team. Hear from her in her emotional post game interview.







