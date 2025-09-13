Jaedyn Shaw Talks About Scoring in Her Gotham FC Debut
Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Traded Wednesday. Trained Thursday. Scored Friday.
Just days after her record-breaking transfer from North Carolina, Jaedyn Shaw makes her debut for Gotham FC and scores a debut goal for her new team. Hear from her in her emotional post game interview.
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Earns First-Ever Road Win at San Diego
- New Arrival Shaw Available as Sub at San Diego
- Gotham FC Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak against San Diego
- Gotham FC Lands Star Jaedyn Shaw in Club Record Transfer
- Gotham FC Trades Midfielder Nealy Martin to Angel City FC