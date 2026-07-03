Jaedyn Shaw, Croix Bethune, Darlington Nagbe, and MORE: Meet Me at the Bus

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







The NWSL is on the road for our Summer of Soccer and we're taking you along for the ride! First up, NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Katlyn Stevens shows the journey from Challenge Cup in Columbus all the way to Kansas City, joined by special guests and a whole lot of friends. Hop in! And don't forget to tune into the NWSL, back in action July 3rd!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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