Jaedyn Shaw, Croix Bethune, Darlington Nagbe, and MORE: Meet Me at the Bus
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
The NWSL is on the road for our Summer of Soccer and we're taking you along for the ride! First up, NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Katlyn Stevens shows the journey from Challenge Cup in Columbus all the way to Kansas City, joined by special guests and a whole lot of friends. Hop in! And don't forget to tune into the NWSL, back in action July 3rd!
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade - Denver Summit FC
- Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.