Jaedyn Shaw Breakin' Ankles

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Jaedyn Shaw out here breaking ankles in just the first week.

Catch her and the rest of Gotham take on the Courage this Saturday at 6:30pm ET on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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