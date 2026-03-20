Jaedyn Shaw Breakin' Ankles
Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Jaedyn Shaw out here breaking ankles in just the first week.
Catch her and the rest of Gotham take on the Courage this Saturday at 6:30pm ET on ION.
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026
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