Jaden Taylor Named Growlers Broadcaster for 2023 Season

Kalamazoo MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced that Jaden Taylor will be the voice of the Growlers for the 2023 season. Taylor, originally from Omaha, Nebraska, is currently a freshman attending the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University majoring in Sports Journalism. An aspiring sports play-by-play broadcaster, Taylor called games for MLB's Arizona Fall League this past October, is the voice of the Phoenix College Bears baseball program, and plans to call select games for Arizona State Baseball and Softball in the spring. Taylor released this statement in regard to his role with the Growlers.

Dear Kalamazoo,

In the summer of 2022, this city was treated to an incredible and unlikely journey on the diamond of Homer Stryker Field. Guided along by an excellent organization and narrated by one of the best in the business, this team is forever connected to the community of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Although I wasn't in the stands, or even in the same state for that matter, I felt connected to this journey. Every night, I waited in anticipation for the Ben Pokorny selfie videos from another walk-off winner, hoping that one day, I could be in that same spot.

In my short time at Arizona State, I've had the opportunity to work with and learn from Ben.

The drive and passion that Ben puts into every one of his broadcasts are unmatched and are a model for what I want to be.

So who am I?

I'm a kid from Omaha, Nebraska that grew up in baseball; that lives and breathes baseball. A kid whose only wish on the ride home after a long, hot, and humid Sunday afternoon doubleheader being covered in sweat and dirt, was to turn on the radio and listen to more baseball.

When I knew that college baseball was not in the cards for me, I traded in my cleats for a headset and enjoyed telling the stories surrounding the game that I love. From calling high school state championship games to building a band of buddies to broadcast our local summer ball league, the process of creating great broadcasts for fans watching at home has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to continue that in Kalamazoo.

I want to thank everyone in this organization, especially the Front Office of Brian Colopy and Dean Thomas along with so many others for this amazing opportunity to be the voice of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

I also want to give a special thanks to Ben Pokorny for not only recommending me for this role but giving me his time, advice, and expertise into what it means to be the voice of this franchise. Finally, but most importantly, thank you Ben for setting the bar high for me going forward.

Success in sports starts with passion and enthusiasm. I wake up every day excited to work and thrilled that I can call what I do "work." Learning and telling the stories of these athletes brings me so much joy and drives me to be better. At the end of the day, this job is about the athletes, the fans, and the community that drives them. I, as the broadcaster, just get to guide the story as it goes along.

This season is about building upon what was accomplished this past year and making it the standard for this organization. In 2023, let's make what was once unlikely, into a dynasty. Roll Damn Growl.

In defending for 10,

The Voice of the Kalamazoo Growlers

Jaden Taylor

