Jaden Shackelford Goes off for CAREER-HIGH 41 PTS & 11 3PM vs. Clippers

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.