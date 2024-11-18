Jaden Shackelford Goes off for CAREER-HIGH 41 PTS & 11 3PM vs. Clippers
November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2024
- South Bay Falls to Stockton - South Bay Lakers
- Hustle Earn First Win of Season in Victory over Legends - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- USA Basketball Announces November 2024 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Valley Suns Game Time Update
- Valley Suns Announce Head Coach John Little's Coaching Staff