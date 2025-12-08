G League Motor City Cruise

Jaden Akins Hits the GAME-WINNER in OT for Cruise!

Published on December 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video


Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from December 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central