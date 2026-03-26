Jacquie Ovalle Is #1 on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10
Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026
- Utah Royals Forward KK Ream Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Signs Midfielder Claire Hutton to Five-Year Contract Through 2030 season - Bay FC
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- Reign FC Earns 3-0 Win over Kansas City at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defeats Portland Thorns FC 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current Falls 3-0 at Seattle Reign FC - Kansas City Current
- Orlando Pride Earn First Win of 2026 Campaign in 3-0 Win over Chicago Stars FC - Orlando Pride
- Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Orlando Pride, 0-3 - Chicago Stars FC
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