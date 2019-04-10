Jacob's Village Game Scheduled for May 3 against Miners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Jacob's Village announced the continuation of a 15-year partnership, highlighted by an Otters' exhibition game on May 3 at 6:35 p.m. against the Southern Illinois Miners to benefit Jacob's Village.

"Over the time of this partnership, we have raised $190,000 and hopeful that this year we will hit $200,000," said Jacob's Village Development Director Laura Hurt.

"We do this because a generous 100% of the sales goes to support Jacob's Village, and proceeds from this game will allow Jacob's Village to continue to live out its mission."

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

As a part of the benefit, the Otters will host a "Diamond Dash" sponsored by Tracy Zeller Jewelry. The dash will give every woman over the age of 18 an opportunity to go onto the field to a player, but only a selected 25 tickets will have the chance during the game to dash for a $1,000 Tracy Zeller Jewelry shopping spree.

There will also be cookies, door prizes, free popcorn (while supplies last), clowns and more.

"We would like to invite all of the Evansville community to come out Friday, May 3, to enjoy exciting Otters' baseball, the $1,000 Diamond Dash, and to support a great cause. It's really a fun night," said Hurt.

"It's been a wonderful partnership with Jacob's Village, and it's giving us an opportunity for a practice game on and off the field for our team," said Otters Vice President of Sales Joel Padfield.

"We are looking forward to our 25th anniversary season and Jacob's Village has been a part of 60% of our seasons."

Tickets for this year's game may be purchased at all G.D. Ritzy's locations, Bosse Field and Jacob's Village beginning Thursday. The Bosse Field box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at www.jacobsvillage.org.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

