Jacob Wilkins, Rumble Ponies' Play-By-Play Voice, to Call MLB Postseason Games Airing in India

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Jacob Wilkins, the Voice of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, is headed to the big leagues for the first time.

The Rumble Ponies announced on Wednesday that Wilkins, who just completed his fourth season behind the mic of the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, will handle play-by-play duties for Major League Baseball's Postseason game telecasts in India, produced by the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network. Wilkins will help bring MLB Postseason games to one of the most populated countries in the world.

He will handle the play-by-play for one series in each round of the postseason, including the World Series. Wilkins began his coverage with the Wild Card Series, featuring the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins, which got underway on Tuesday. The second game of the best-of-three series is on Wednesday at 4:38 p.m. ET.

Wilkins has been the lead broadcaster for the Rumble Ponies since 2019. He called more than 500 games over the last four seasons, including two no-hitters and the Rumble Ponies' historic run to the 2023 Eastern League Championship Series. He is now calling Major League games for the first time in his career.

