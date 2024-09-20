Jacob Newcombe Scores the First Goal of the 24-25 Season!
September 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Jacob Newcombe marque le premier but de la saison dans la LHJMQ.
Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024
- Eagles Fall on Season Opening Night in Bathurst - Cape Breton Eagles
- 2024-2025 Moncton Wildcats Roster Announced - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles Name Jacob Newcombe 32nd Captain in Franchise History - Cape Breton Eagles
- Charlottetown Islanders Set for Home Opener against Halifax Mooseheads - Charlottetown Islanders
- Home Opener: Tonight at 7pm - Saint John Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories
- Eagles Fall on Season Opening Night in Bathurst
- Eagles Name Jacob Newcombe 32nd Captain in Franchise History
- Eagles Acquire 20-Year-Old Forward Noah Reinhart from Drummondville
- Brayden Schmitt Released from Hospital
- Eagles Hire Bill McDougall as Assistant Coach