Jacob Newcombe Scores the First Goal of the 24-25 Season!

September 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights

Jacob Newcombe marque le premier but de la saison dans la LHJMQ.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.