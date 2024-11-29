Jacob Dunbar Scores Ottawa's 1st Goal at Canadian Tire Centre!

November 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Jacob Dunbar gets the first goal for the Ottawa Black Bears in their home opener! November 29, 2024

