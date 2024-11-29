Jacob Dunbar Scores 6 Points in Ottawa Debut

November 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

What a debut for Jacob Dunbar in Ottawa. Acquired from San Diego, Dunbar led the Black Bears in scoring in their home opener with 3 goals and 3 assists.

