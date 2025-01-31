Jacob Dunbar Rips Hatty in Tough Ottawa Loss

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Jacob Dunbar stepped up for the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday, leading the team with a hat trick and one assist in a loss to Calgary.

