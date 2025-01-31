Sports stats



Ottawa Black Bears

Jacob Dunbar Rips Hatty in Tough Ottawa Loss

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video


Jacob Dunbar stepped up for the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday, leading the team with a hat trick and one assist in a loss to Calgary.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 31, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central