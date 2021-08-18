Jacob Barber Moves up I-65 to Sign with Havoc

August 18, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the first new signing of the 2021-22 season with SPHL veteran Jacob Barber.

The 29-year-old forward has played 154 games in the SPHL with 129 of them with the Birmingham Bulls. Throughout his career, Barber has been a near point-per-game player having 144 career points in 154 games with his best season seeing Barber net 25 goals.

Prior to his professional career, Barber was a teammate of long-time Havoc goaltender Max Milosek and former Havoc forward Kyle Sharkey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. During his collegiate career, he was a constant on the scoresheet with 81 points in 90 total games with the Pointers.

After his time with the Pointers, Barber shined in his first professional stint earning SPHL Rookie of the Year in the 2017-18 season with the Birmingham bu.

Barber announced his retirement from hockey on November 10th, 2020 but has decided to sign with the Havoc heading into the 2021-22 season. Barber is second all-time in Birmingham Bulls points and third all-time in Birmingham Bulls goals.

"I am extremely grateful and excited about this opportunity to join the Havoc this season. After being away from the sport for a year, my passion and love for the game has grown even more than before. I wanted a new challenge in my hockey career and after talking with Coach Detulleo I knew Huntsville was the right place." said Barber regarding his retirement, "They have built one of the best organizations in the league and have some unbelievable fan support. I hope I can help this team anyway I can and can't wait to get the season started. See you soon Havoc fans!"

Group Tickets

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! If you're interested in booking a group outing, please click this LINK!

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings, and giveaways, and more. Call (256) 518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2021

Jacob Barber Moves up I-65 to Sign with Havoc - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.