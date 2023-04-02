Jacksonville Survives 13-12 Extra Innings Marathon

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Despite an early 6-0 lead, Jacksonville needed 11 innings to come away with a 13-12 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon from Coolray Field.

After four lead changes, the Jumbo Shrimp (2-1) took the final lead in the top of the eleventh. With Santiago Chavez starting at second, Peyton Burdick (2) blasted a two-run home run off Gwinnett (1-2) reliever Yolmer Sánchez (L, 0-1) to give Jacksonville a 13-11 lead.

Jackson Rose entered as the sixth and final pitcher for the Jumbo Shrimp in the bottom of the eleventh. Sánchez began the inning at second, and advanced to third on a groundout. Following a strikeout, Justin Dean, knocked a base hit to plate Sánchez to make it a one-run game, 13-12. Rose was able to get the final out to keep Jacksonville in the win column for a series win.

The bats came out hot for Jacksonville early, plating six runs in the first inning, punctuated by three home runs.

Brian Miller reached on an error to start the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third.

Garrett Hampson walked, and Jordan Groshans smacked a single to plate Miller for a 1-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead. Hampson advanced to third on the base hit and a wild pitch allowed Groshans to move to second. After Jerar Encarnación struck out, Austin Allen (2) walloped a three-run home run to push the lead to 4-0 and Burdick (1) followed with a home run of his own to make it a 5-0 lead. Two batters later, Charles Leblanc (1) blasted a solo home run to give Jacksonville a 6-0 cushion.

The Stripers didn't wait long to claw back at the deficit.

Eli White led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, making it a five-run deficit.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the third with one run. After two quick outs, Leblanc (2) launched a solo home run, his second of the day, to make it a 7-1 lead.

Gwinnett's offense was held relatively quiet until an eruption in the fifth. With one out, Joshua Fuentes doubled, and Dean walked. With two runners on, White continued his fantastic day with a three-run missile to bring the Stripers to within three, 7-4.

Vaughn Grissom followed with a triple and then scored on a ground out from Braden Shewmake as Gwinnett trailed 7-5.

Jacksonville created a little more space with one run in the top of the sixth. With one out, Hampson singled and advanced to third on a fielding error by Gwinnett right fielder Magneuris Sierra. Two batters later, Encarnación singled home Hampson to give the Jumbo Shrimp an 8-5 lead.

The offensive eruption for the Stripers in the fifth, sparked four consecutive scoring innings for Gwinnett.

With one out in the sixth, Charlie Culberson singled. Sierra and Fuentes worked back-to-back walks, loading the bases for Dean. A sac fly brought home Culberson to bring the Stripers to within two.

Gwinnett continued their slow steady come back with a run in the seventh. Grissom led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out. After a pitching change, Jordan Luplow walked to put runners at the corners. A wild pitch allowed Grissom to score, to make the score 8-7.

The Stripers completed the comeback, tying the game in the bottom of the eighth. Dean led off the inning with a solo home run against Jacksonville reliever Eli Villalobos.

The contest remained scoreless until the tenth inning.

Jacob Amaya started the inning at second and advanced to third on a flyout from Leblanc.

Alex De Goti reached on a fielding error and Brian Miller singled off Culberson, scoring Amaya from third to put Jacksonville in front 9-8. Hampson worked a walk in the next at-bat to load the bases. With two outs, Encarnación drove in De Goti and Miller with a single, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 11-8.

Dean began the tenth inning on second for the Stripers and with one out, Grissom (1) blasted a two-run home run off Jumbo Shrimp righty Enrique Burgos to pull Gwinnett to within one. Two batters later, Forrest Wall doubled and scored the tying run on a base hit from Tromp.

