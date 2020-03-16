Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Statement Regarding Ticket Office and Souvenir Store

Please see the following statement from the Jumbo Shrimp in regards to the club's ticket office and Souvenir Store:

"The opening of the 2020 baseball season has been delayed per Minor League Baseball due to the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. Despite no firm opening date for the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark, the club's ticket office remains open with normal business hours. In the event of an unplayed or postponed game, fans may exchange their tickets to future Jumbo Shrimp games based on availability. Season tickets and Suite Tickets may be exchanged for reserved ticket vouchers for future games during the 2020 regular season.

Based on the Jumbo Shrimp's top priority of the health and well-being of our fans and staff in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the club's Souvenir Store will be online-only beginning on Tuesday, March 17. The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to monitor the ever-evolving situation and follow guidance from public health authorities and city and state officials before reopening the Souvenir Store to the public at 121 Financial Ballpark. Additionally, the option for fans to pick up their Souvenir Store orders has been suspended until further notice."

