Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Start of Jumbo Shrimp Triple-A Season Moved to May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were informed by Major League Baseball that the start of the 2021 Triple-A season will be delayed by approximately four weeks.

The announcement moves Opening Day at 121 Financial Ballpark to Tuesday, May 4, when the Jumbo Shrimp are set to host the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m.

"Over the past year, we have been thrown several curveballs, but we are taking this news in stride," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "All of our energy is now shifting to creating a memorable Triple-A season that will begin in early May. Great things are worth waiting for, and this May will be such a special Opening Day in Jacksonville."

