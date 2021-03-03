Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Start of Jumbo Shrimp Triple-A Season Moved to May
March 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were informed by Major League Baseball that the start of the 2021 Triple-A season will be delayed by approximately four weeks.
The announcement moves Opening Day at 121 Financial Ballpark to Tuesday, May 4, when the Jumbo Shrimp are set to host the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m.
"Over the past year, we have been thrown several curveballs, but we are taking this news in stride," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "All of our energy is now shifting to creating a memorable Triple-A season that will begin in early May. Great things are worth waiting for, and this May will be such a special Opening Day in Jacksonville."
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from March 3, 2021
- Iowa Cubs Announce Updated 2021 Schedule - Iowa Cubs
- Orioles Announce Tides Coaching Staff for 2021 - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Start of Jumbo Shrimp Triple-A Season Moved to May - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- MLB Announces Delay to 2021 Triple-A Season - Louisville Bats
- Major League Baseball Announces Delay of 2021 Triple-A Season - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester's "Mr. Baseball", Joe Altobelli, Passes Away - Rochester Red Wings
- MLB Postpones Start of Triple-A Season, Saints Now Open May 4, First Home Game May 11 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Start of Jumbo Shrimp Triple-A Season Moved to May
- Williams Appointed to Jacksonville Human Rights Commission
- Raines Vikings Win Second Straight High School Heritage Classic
- Jumbo Shrimp 2021 Schedule Marks Return of Affordable Family Fun
- Rain Postpones High School Heritage Classic Between Raines, Ribault