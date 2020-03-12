Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Postpones Gameday Job Fairs

Please see the following statement in regards to the Jumbo Shrimp postponing their gameday job fairs, originally scheduled for March 14 and 17, respectively:

"Based on our top priority of the health and well-being of our fans and staff in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have decided to postpone their Gameday Job Fairs on March 14 and 17, respectively, with dates to be rescheduled to a later time. The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow guidance from public health authorities and city and state officials in preparation for the 2020 baseball season at 121 Financial Ballpark."

