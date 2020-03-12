Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Postpones Gameday Job Fairs
March 12, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Please see the following statement in regards to the Jumbo Shrimp postponing their gameday job fairs, originally scheduled for March 14 and 17, respectively:
"Based on our top priority of the health and well-being of our fans and staff in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have decided to postpone their Gameday Job Fairs on March 14 and 17, respectively, with dates to be rescheduled to a later time. The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow guidance from public health authorities and city and state officials in preparation for the 2020 baseball season at 121 Financial Ballpark."
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from March 12, 2020
- University of Tennessee vs University of Tennessee - Martin Baseball Game at Smokies Stadium Cancelled - Tennessee Smokies
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Postpones Gameday Job Fairs - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Postpones Gameday Job Fairs
- Jumbo Shrimp Ballpark Job Fairs Set for March 14 & 17
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning March 11
- Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Promoti Onal Schedule Packed with Fireworks, Theme Nights
- Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Kornberg as Lead Broadcaster