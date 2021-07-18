Jacksonville Drops Series Finale in Rain-Shortened Contest

DURHAM, N.C. - Both Chad Wallach and Brian Miller homered on Sunday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-3 in the series finale at the Durham Bulls in a rain-shortened contest called in the top of the eighth from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The score was tied at two when Ryan Boldt led off the fourth by reaching second on an infield single coupled with a Jacksonville (33-31) error. Jumbo Shrimp starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) walked Miles Mastrobuoni when the game hit a rain delay. When play resumed after more than an hour, a Brett Sullivan single coupled with another Jacksonville error plated two runs to give Durham (44-20) the lead. Joseph Odom followed with a sacrifice fly to put the lead at 5-2.

Bulls reliever Phoenix Sanders (3-0) walked Deven Marrero to begin the fifth. A wild pitch moved Marrero to second before he advanced to third on a ground out. A Joe Dunand RBI ground out plated Marrero to cut the Durham lead to 5-3.

In the seventh, though, Jose Lowe walked before advancing to third on a two-base error. Kevin Padlo singled him in to increase the Durham advantage to 6-3.

Durham grabbed the early lead during its first at-bats. Dalton Kelly walked before Nathan Lukes singled. A Lowe sacrifice fly scored Kelly as the game's first run.

Wallach equalized things when he led off the second. Three batters later, Miller drilled his first bomb of the year to give Jacksonville its first lead.

However, in the bottom of the second, the Bulls promptly tied the contest. Boldt doubled to begin the frame. After a pair of outs, Odom doubled him in to knot the tally at two.

The Jumbo Shrimp return home for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday against Nashville.

