Jacksonville Alumnus Rogers Shines in Big League Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers struck out six batters in 4.0 shutout innings Tuesday in his major league debut for the Miami Marlins against the Mets at Citi Field in New York. Rogers is the ninth former Jumbo Shrimp to make his MLB debut this season and the 56th player of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to play for both Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

A native of Carlsbad, N.M., Rogers started the backend of a doubleheader, recording those six strikeouts against only one hit allowed in his 4.0 innings. The Marlins shut out the Mets by a score of 3-0 to sweep a doubleheader.

Selected in 13th overall in the 2017 draft by Miami out of Carlsbad High School (N.M.), Rogers began his professional career the following season with Low-A Greensboro. He made 17 starts for the Grasshoppers, pitching to a 5.82 ERA in 72.2 innings.

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins' No. 9 prospect, Rogers earned a bump to High-A Jupiter to start the 2019 campaign. The southpaw registered a 5-8 record and 2.53 ERA over 18 starts with the Hammerheads, punching out 122 against 24 walks in 110.1 frames. He was promoted on August 3, 2019 to Jacksonville, where he went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts against nine walks in 26.0 innings to close the season.

Jumbo Shrimp alumni who have made their major league debut in 2020 include Rogers, right-hander Nick Neidert (July 25, Marlins), left-hander Alex Vesia (July 25, Marlins), outfielder Monte Harrison (August 4, Marlins), infielder Eddy Alvarez (August 5, Marlins), right-hander Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (August 6, Marlins) left-hander Daniel Castano (August 8, Marlins), first baseman Lewin DÃ­az (August 15, Marlins) and right-hander Sixto SÃ¡nchez (August 22, Marlins).

In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 558 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

