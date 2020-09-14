Jacksonville Alumnus Garrett Spins Gem in MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett made his major league debut in Sunday's doubleheader for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park. The southpaw is the 11th Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to make his debut in The Show this year and the 58th player of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to play for both Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

The highest-drafted Alabama high schooler since 1971, Garrett was the seventh overall selection in 2017 out of Florence High School (Ala.). He started the finale of Miami's doubleheader with Philadelphia, yielding just one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings to earn the win. Of the 10 outs he recorded on balls put into play, eight came on ground balls.

A native of Florence, Ala., Garrett registered a 2.93 ERA in four starts with Low-A Greensboro in 2017 before undergoing Tommy John Surgery. After missing the 2018 campaign while recovering from surgery, the left-hander made 20 starts for High-A Jupiter in 2019, going 6-6 with a 3.34 ERA. He fanned 118 against 37 walks and 92 hits in 105.0 frames before earning an August 28, 2019 promotion to Jacksonville. Garrett made his lone start for the Jumbo Shrimp the next day at Jackson, pitching 1.2 innings.

Jumbo Shrimp alumni who have made their major league debut in 2020 include Garrett, right-hander Nick Neidert (July 25, Marlins), left-hander Alex Vesia (July 25, Marlins), outfielder Monte Harrison (August 4, Marlins), infielder Eddy Alvarez (August 5, Marlins), right-hander Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (August 6, Marlins) left-hander Daniel Castano (August 8, Marlins), first baseman Lewin DÃ­az (August 15, Marlins), right-hander Sixto SÃ¡nchez (August 22, Marlins), left-hander Trevor Rogers (August 25, Marlins) and infielder Jazz Chisholm (September 1, Marlins).

In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 560 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues.

