Jackson Field to return to 100% capacity on June 1st
May 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - As announced by Governor Whitmer this morning at Dow Diamond, outdoor stadium attendance limitations will be lifted as of the start of June, restoring Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, to 100% capacity.
"We've been working toward this announcement for a long time, and so we are beyond excited that the day has finally arrived," said Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. "We thank our City and State officials for their hard work and service and we thank our community for following health guidelines, staying socially distanced, wearing masks and getting vaccinated, and we're ready to welcome a full ballpark of Lugnuts fans starting in June.
"We encourage everyone who has not already been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We will continue to follow CDC and Ingham County health guidelines as we make sure your experience at Jackson® Field™ is both safe and memorable."
48 games remain in the Lugnuts' home schedule. Single game tickets for June are currently on sale at lansinglugnuts.com, with single game tickets for July through the season's conclusion on September 19th released to the public on June 1st.
For information on Jackson® Field™'s policies, visit the ballpark FAQ on the team website.
For further information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.