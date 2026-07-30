Jackson Crider Named 2026 Lark of the Year

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce Jackson Crider has been named the 2026 Lark of the Year, powered by Hetland ENT. This honor is awarded annually to the player who best embodies what it means to be a Lark: someone who brings infectious energy, shows unmatched character, and gives 110% to the community both on and off the field.

Before coming to Bismarck, the San Antonio native starred for two seasons at Drury University, earning D2 All-American honors in 2025 and making the Great Lakes Valley Conference First Team twice. He brought that same dominant play to the Northwoods League.

Since joining the Larks at the start of the season, he's hit .311 with four home runs, 29 RBIs, and a stellar .827 OPS. He doesn't just excel at the plate, either. He's made spectacular plays at both corner infield spots, posting a .945 fielding percentage and a 4.89 range factor.

He's someone who always shows up for the fans, whether at the ballpark or around Bismarck, and has been a special part of this summer. Whether it's signing autographs for kids after the game or interacting with fans at promotional events around town, Crider always greets Larks fans with a smile. The Flock noticed, which is exactly why he was nominated and voted into the top spot for Lark of the Year.

"Jackson is exactly who we want representing this organization; he's a guy who competes hard between the lines and treats every fan interaction as if it matters," says Nate Maddox, Larks General Manager & VP, Operations. "Whether it's a big at-bat or signing autographs after the game, he gives everything he's got to the Bismarck community. That's the standard we want every Lark to play to, and Jackson has lived it out every single day this summer."

Crider quickly became a household name in Bismarck. Aside from dominating at the plate, hitting .313 and driving in five RBIs during the first homestand, he was named the "Beefiest Boy in the Ballpark" for all four games as part of an in-game promotion. Embracing the promotion wholeheartedly, he became known by the Larks press box and the team as "Chief Beef" and continues to display the attributes of a true Bismarck Lark.

As part of the Lark of the Year recognition, Crider was honored in a special pre-game ceremony on July 29th, receiving a custom Larks chain and a $500 scholarship from the Larks Community FUNd.

For more information on previous players named Lark of the Year, visit larksbaseball.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2026

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